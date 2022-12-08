zaitsev_plus_1

Not Available

Sasha Zaitsev is a Moscow student. He is like millions of his peers, but also is very different from those around him. On the one hand, Sasha has glasses. And he also has the appearance of a nerd and unrequited love. On the other hand, Sasha has a split personality. No, he is not talking to himself in a foil cap. Just if Sasha is beaten on the head, he “turns” into Fedor. Fedor, unlike Sasha, knows what to do with his desires - immediately execute! Want to cheat neighbor? Clamp your classmate at the party? Grab a jeep? Few people decide on this, but Fedor can do anything.