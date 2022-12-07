Not Available

"Zakon i Poryadok. Prestupnyy umysel" - the Russian version of the world famous American series "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." In the line of the series we are talking about such complex matters as murder, sophisticated fraud, etc. A team of specialists, consisting of two detectives, partners, led by their chief, reveal the most incredible and twisted things. Each episode is a serious investigation, rigorous work of the main characters, by which they try to understand the psychology of the criminal and clear the waters.