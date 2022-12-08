Not Available

Go on an extraordinary journey and explore one of the longest rivers on the African continent, the mighty Zambezi. Passing through or along six African countries, the river's story is one of constant change, of life and death. From the Zambezi's source in Zambia to the point at which it finally reaches the Indian Ocean after a magnificent journey of 2,700 kilometres, the fourth-longest flow in all of Africa passes through many diverse landscapes, making it a haven and resource for a rich selection of wildlife. But the river, perhaps best known for its magnificent Victoria Falls, is not just a natural phenomenon of awe-inspiring proportions. It is also home to many humans, providing them with food, water and even electricity.