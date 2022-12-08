Zee Cine Awards

Not Available

The Zee Cine Award or "ZCA" for short is an awards ceremony for the Hindi film industry. The awards were inaugurated in 1998 and are a mixture of categories decided on by public votes, as well as categories solely judged by an industry jury. Since then, it has gained substantial popularity as a notable awards ceremony to the Indian population as well as to the viewers of Zee Network. They were first held in Mumbai until 2004, when the ZCA went international and had their ceremony in Dubai, and in following years in London, Mauritius, Malaysia, and London again in 2008. It was not held in 2009 or 2010, but resumed in 2011, being held in Singapore in 2012 it was held at the CotaiArena in Macao., and in 2013, it was held back in Mumbai.