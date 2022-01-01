Not Available

Zeke & Luther is an American sitcom about two best friends setting their sights on becoming the world's greatest skateboarders. The show first aired on Disney XD and is a Disney XD/Disney Channel Original Series. The show stars Hutch Dano, Adam Hicks, Daniel Curtis Lee, and Ryan Newman. The episode "Bros Go Pro" was made available to download for free on iTunes in the beginning of June, two weeks before the show's television premiere. The series premiered on June 15, 2009 in the U.S.