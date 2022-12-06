Not Available

An unknown force of great evil is on the move awakening the seeds of possession which have been scattered throughout the world. Once awakened, the seeds bring forth a great monster capable of much chaos and destruction. Enno Chiaki is the 55th generation child of Enno Ozunu - a great mage who lived in Shikigami-cho 1200 years past, who lives at the family shrine making ends meet by doing exorcisms and showing people about town. The family shrine however also holds the seal to one of the seeds of possession. Two of Karma's minions travel to Shikigami-cho in order to release the seal on the seed. Chiaki faced with a possession beast needs help and fast, if only she could break the seal holding Zenki - the family's protector demon and summon him forth.