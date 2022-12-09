Zenryoku Rikon Sodan

Not Available

Takeuchi Miharu is a capable lawyer with a law firm in Nagoya. One day, she is assigned a divorce case of a client company by Mizuno Toyohiko, the head of the law firm. Gohara Naoki (Yoshizawa Hisashi), the president of the company, wants to divorce his wife Nobue (Kone Hana) who left their 5-year-old son behind and moved out. However, Nobue cries that she will not hand over their son. In fact, Miharu has had experience with divorce too. She was deprived of custody because of her own mistake and has not seen her daughter Kanae in 10 years.