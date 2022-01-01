Not Available

Zero: Black Blood is a Japanese film duology and television miniseries, spun-off from the Garo television series. The film is split into two portions. The 'White Chapter which comprises the first three episodes of the miniseries, had a limited theatrical release on March 8, 2014, and the Black Chapter, the last three episodes, will be in theaters on March 22, 2014. The film was also shown on Japanese cable television channel Family Gekijo as a six-episode miniseries from March 5 through March 7, 2014, with two episodes shown each night. Ray Fujita stars as the lead character Rei Suzumura, the Silver Fanged Knight Zero, reprising his role as the character from the previous television series and films. The films/miniseries explores this character who served a supporting role in the previous productions and his investigation of a joint human and Horror commune led by the Horror Ring.