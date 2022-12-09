Zérostérone

Not Available

108 years after the last man died in chemical warfare, only women still live on Earth. Charlie and her sister Lucie no longer ask the question: they have never known men. Society has reorganized, relegating men to museums of natural history. When Charlie accompanies Lucie to her JAPP (Day of Appeal and Preparation for Procreation), the only chance in a woman's life to be inseminated in a sperm bank, they come face to face with Gabrielle who trains them in search of the last surviving man...