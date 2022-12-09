Not Available

ZeroZeroZero is an 8x50’ action crime drama spanning three continents and six different countries inspired by the book of the same title from best-selling author Roberto Saviano (Gomorrah). The series follows the journey of a cocaine shipment, from the moment a powerful cartel of Italian criminals decides to buy it until the cargo is delivered and paid for. The international cocaine trade has its roots in the fragile network linking powerful organizations and unscrupulous individuals. Through its characters’ stories, the series explains the mechanisms by which the illegal economy becomes part of the legal economy and how both are linked to a ruthless logic of power and control affecting people’s lives and relationships: Mexican cartels managing the drug’s production, Italian crime syndicates handling worldwide distribution, and American businessmen and women, apparently above suspicion, controlling the seemingly infinite amount of money which this market produces. ZeroZeroZero tells what happens when one of the spokes on this giant wheel breaks down just as a massive shipment of cocaine is being moved from Mexico to Europe. An epic power struggle is sparked engaging everyone involved, from the corner dealer up to the most powerful boss in the hierarchy of international organized crime – their lives and livelihoods hang in the balance.