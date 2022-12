Not Available

Zevo-3 was an American animated television series that aired on Nicktoons for nearly seven months. It premiered on October 11, 2010 and ended with only one season on May 7, 2011. It is based on three characters that previously appeared in Skechers commercials (Z-Strap, Kewl Breeze and Elastika), although they have been redesigned. It is produced by MoonScoop Group and Skechers Entertainment.