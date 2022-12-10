Zhen Dao Ge

Not Available

Living in the temple is high and worrying about the common people, and being far away from the rivers and lakes is worrying the world. He Fangzhi, he who lost his father at a young age, practiced a stunt and embarked on the path of revenge. From the sheep soup shop in the northwestern border where the family was wiped out 13 years ago, to Linqingzhou in Shandong, and to Cuifeng Mountain in Zhejiang, how did you know how to cross the north and the south and peel off the cocoon, trying to find the mastermind behind the murder of his father. On the road to revenge, He Fangzhi feels that the opponents seem to be sentient and righteous people, and they seem to be doing their best to protect the real mastermind.