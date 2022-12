Not Available

Marina, a pretty little mermaid perched on a rock in the deep blue sea. Zig, a starving hyena on the island next door. With the help of his side-kick crab buddy, Bernie, they try to do anything to get his paws on Marina. But in the lagoon between them, lies Sharko: a shark who is in love with Marina, always ready to ruin the hyena’s crazy schemes to reach his prey.