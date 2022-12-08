Not Available

There aren't many places in the world where the forces of nature have come together with such dramatic results as in it is a Documantry about to National Parks that are in very close proximity to eachother. Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks. From arid desert and desolate canyons to pine-covered peaks and awe-inspiring rock formations, these two parks -- located about 85 miles apart in colorful southern Utah -- offer some of the American West's most beautiful scenery, along with almost unlimited opportunities for hiking, camping, and other outdoor experiences.