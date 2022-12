Not Available

The main character Zita is renting her apartment to lawyer Mark and starting to live with her boyfriend. But not for long. Due to her perpetual misfortune relationships, her friend is leaving her behind and so she has nowhere to go. The only solution is to return to her old apartment, which is now not quite hers. The new tenant Marko allows her to stay, but he has no idea how difficult it will be. He loves order and she loves chaos. How will they learn to live in one apartment?