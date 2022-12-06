Not Available

Zixx: Level One combines live action and game animation in a kids' sci-fi series that chronicles the adventures of an unlikely team of heroes who join forces in a quest to save the universe from evil. Led by the fearless alien operative, Zixx Phunkee Zee (Barbara Mamabolo, Mentors), Adam (Jamie Johnston, Wild Card) and Griff (Alex Hood, Arthur) are two 12- year-old boys who use their game smarts to battle in the Keep”a third dimension labyrinth, which operates like a game. Zixx grudgingly befriends the two boys and mentors Adam as he navigates the rough waters of creeping adolescence. It isn't easy being tutored by a girl, especially when she's an extraterrestrial, but in Adam's mixed-up life he'll take what he can get. Besides, Zixx just may know something about Adam's missing mother and if her disappearance is connected to the game. Zixx: Level One is filmed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Zixx: Level Two is filmed in