Not Available

"ZOE EVER AFTER" is a multi-camera romantic comedy about Zoe Moon (Brandy Norwood), a newly single mom stepping out of the shadow of her famous boxer ex-husband Gemini Moon (Dorian Missick) while trying to balance dating, motherhood, a complicated relationship with her ex and finally fulfilling her career dream of starting a cosmetics line. Zoe is surrounded by a cast of colorful characters, including her smart and precocious eight-year-old son Xavier (Jaylon Gordon), her fashion-forward and fun assistant Valenté (Tory Devon Smith), her publicist and best friend Pearl (Haneefah Wood) and sexy contractor Miguel (Ignacio Serricchio).