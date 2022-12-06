Not Available

In the far reaches of the milkyway, on a planet called Zi, there are powerful machines with superior fighting skills called Zoids. The actual Zoids series is broken down into five mini-series. The five series names are in order of time: Chaotic Century, Guardian Force, New Century Zero, Fuzors, and Genesis. The first part take place during the war between the two greatest nations on Zi: the Empire and the Republic. Into this chaos enters three different yet connected lives: Van Flyheight, a young Republican who stumbles upon some ancient ruins; Zeek, an Organoid in the ruins who has the capacity to revive and mazimize the potential of Zoids; and Fiona, an ancient Zoidian awakened from her sleep and who now accompanies Van on his journey into destiny. With the help of the kooky Dr. D, the mercenary Irvine, and the independent Moonbay among others, Van inadvertently finds himself on a course to stop the war before it