ZOIDS: Guardian Force

Guardian Force takes place several years after the peaceful resolution of the war. In order to help prevent future wars, a Guardian Force is jointly established by the Empire and the Republic. Its mission is to seek out volatile groups and contain them before they can cause more chaos. Because of their influence in the war, Van, Zeek, Fiona, and Thomas are among the Guardian Force's key members. It is duirng this period of Zoids that more of the Zoidian secret is revealed than any other as the true battle for the of Planet Zi begins! A new and more powerful threat than Prozan has come and he wants to destroy the leadership of both nations! Hiltz a man of few words has come and this time he has comrades such as Reice and Raven. Raven has survived the destruction of the Genosaur and has come back in a new and improved Geno-Breaker to take his revenge on Van Flyheight and Reice the second Ancient Zoidian who has many psychchic powers has come to take out Fiona. But Hiltz has other p