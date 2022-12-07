Zone of the Enders: Dolores, i

Not Available

James Links a 49-year-old space trucker waiting to return to Earth and reunite with his children Leon and Noel. While transporting some items to Earth, he falls upon Dolores, a highly-advanced Orbital Frame with an A.I. of unknown origin. Then when inspectors aboard his space ship are murdered and James is wanted for the crime. Then when it seems nothing could get any worse, Leon and Noel are wanted by the authorities because they are James' children. As fugitives running from the law, James, Leon and Noel must make sure Dolores does not fall into evil hands, for she holds the key to finding James' wife, Dr. Rachel Links.