Zoo

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Midnight Radio

Zoo is a global thriller about a wave of violent animal attacks against humans sweeping the planet. James Wolk will play Jackson Oz, a young, renegade American zoologist who spends his days running safaris in the wilds of Africa when he begins noticing the strange behavior of the animals. As the assaults become more cunning, coordinated and ferocious, he is thrust into the race to unlock the mystery of the pandemic before there’s no place left for people to hide.

Cast

James WolkJackson Oz
Nonso AnozieAbraham Kenyatta
Billy BurkeMitch Morgan
Kristen ConnollyJamie Campbell
Josh SalatinLogan
Gracie DziennyClementine

