Not Available

This zoological reality series feature pages from the intertwined lives of people and animals in Chester Zoo, one of Britain's biggest, with 500 staff looking after some 7,000 wild animals. Numerous story lines follow an individual, couple, family or social group of a species, at times comparing aspects of zoo life and care (by a few keepers and some specialists, such as the vets) to life in the wild. Modern zoos not only provide entertainment and some education for visitors but also breeding programs for species in danger of extinction in the wild. Written by KGF Vissers