Not Available

Zoo Diaries is an intense look at life behind the scenes at the Toronto Zoo. It follows the day-to-day tensions, passions, triumphs and failures of one of the most unique professions on earth. The series focuses on the zoo as a modern-day Ark, where animals are increasingly protected from the threat of extinction. As one of the world's biggest zoos, it has expanded its longstanding role as an exhibitor to devote more of its resources to protecting endangered species. The style of the series is best described as "docusoap." There are three interwoven stories in each episode, some continuing week to week. Sometimes the stories are of life and death struggles. At other times, they are cute and humorous. Featuring real people in real situations, the series is intended for an adult audience, with some episodes not suitable for young children.