Did you know that Coco the crocodile can live for up to two years without a bite of food? And that Lily the spider will reach the grand old age of ten? In each episode we explore the life of a different animal. We find out about their behaviour, their families, and how they survive in the natural world. Zoomix sets out to entertain kids with true stories and fascinating facts about the lives and habits of animals. Because learning about animals teaches us to respect them.