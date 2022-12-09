Not Available

It takes a special kind of veterinarian to act as dolphin surgeon one day, tiger dentist or camel acupuncturist the next. Meet the ultimate medical multitaskers, the men and women tending to thousands of species at zoos and aquariums across the country. These caretakers work around the clock, making life and death decisions and pushing the limits of veterinary science to treat their patients. They are diversified doctors, facing endless varieties of anatomies, personalities and peculiarities, but united by one trait: an immense love of animals.