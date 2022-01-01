Not Available

Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout was an Indian reality game show aired on Imagine TV. The show was based on the American reality show Wipeout. It was hosted by actor Shahrukh Khan and co-hosted by Saumya Tandon. The show consisted of a series of obstacles which the contestants must clear to move on to the next round. If a contestant fails to complete an obstacle, he is said to be wiped out. It was organized in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, while the end-game bits were shot with anchor Shah Rukh Khan at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The show started airing on 1 February 2011 at 9:00 pm and ended on February 25, 2011 with Kushal Punjabi as the winner taking home Rs. 5,000,000, while German-Polish model Claudia Ciesla was the runners-up by 51 seconds.