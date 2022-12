Not Available

This is the last Zorro series. Zorro was turned into a cartoon series in 1981. In 1990 they made another series (not a cartoon). After that they made another cartoon series in 1997. As always Zorro is the guy who fights crime and after he wins he puts a Z at the scene which stands for Zorro. This series only lasted for a year with 28 episodes. The episodes are available on video.