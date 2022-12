Not Available

Zorro: Generation Z is an animated series that began in 2008, based on the character Zorro. The show has been aired in the on POP! on 7 April 2008 and then it was shown on Kix! on 19 May 2008 in the UK. This version features a descendent of the original Zorro, also named Diego De La Vega, fighting crime and the corrupt government of Pueblo Grande in a near-future setting. Zorro: Generation Z has yet to air Stateside. The series has already shown in the Philippines via Hero TV.