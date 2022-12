Not Available

Zulu Djævleræs is a Danish reality television programme, currently hosted by Julie Ølgaard. Every episode consists of 3 heats. The first two heats consists of all-men and all-women driving against each other. In the third heat, "Djævleheatet", the couples themselves choose who is to drive. This heat includes obstacles, which change from episode to episode. In the third heat the drivers fights for double points.